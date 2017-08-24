Author With Local Roots Releases New Book in Hometown

Nancy Swing, born in Wetzel County and raised in Clarksburg, has released her latest book titled "Child's Play."

It's southern fiction and is set in Lewiston, a ficticious West Virginian town that is similar to Clarksburg and Morgantown.

"Child's Play" is available at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library and on Amazon.

Swing is in town for her Washington Irving High School reunion.

Her books will be available during the reunion at Twin Oaks on Friday night, August 25.