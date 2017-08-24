Author With Local Roots Releases New Book in Hometown

Nancy Swing, born in Wetzel County and raised in Clarksburg, has released her latest book titled "Child's Play."
It's southern fiction and is set in Lewiston, a ficticious West Virginian town that is similar to Clarksburg and Morgantown.
"Child's Play" is available at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library and on Amazon.
Swing is in town for her Washington Irving High School reunion.
Her books will be available during the reunion at Twin Oaks on Friday night, August 25.
"Well its most like Clarksburg and Morgantown but it isn't really any of those towns because I don't think that would be fair. It is ficticious but if you grew up in Clarksburg or went to the university you are going to recognize little details here and there," said Swing.
The book, "Child's Play," is the first of Swing's latest trilogy.
