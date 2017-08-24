Stigma Free Conference Held in Fairmont

At a time when a number of minority groups face widespread discrimination, local groups are banding together to help make a change.

The People First Initiative, a stigma reduction conference was hosted by the Harrison County Family Resource Network along with other area organizations.

The conference welcomed community members to come and learn about people different from themselves, such as people with addiction, people with mental illness, people of color, etc.

Organizers said they want to empower attendees to stand up for these marginalized groups.

"But they don't write it down and say 'hey I don't appreciate that, that's not okay, we don't all see that way'. And we were really hoping that the people that are allies with all of these people and really treat humans as just that, humans, and can have the kindness and compassion and we can empower them to stand up," said Elizabeth Shahan, Harrison County Family Resource Network executive director.

The stigma reduction conference was the first of its kind in the area. To learn more email harrisoncountyfrn@gmail.com or call 304-423-5049.