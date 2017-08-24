Elementary School Receives Dollar General Donation

Buffy Lough is a first grade teacher at Flemington Elementary. She spent a lot of time and some of her own money over the summer getting her classroom ready.

"Sometimes, when you're in the middle of preparing a room or trying to put things together, you need things right that minute, and the Dollar General store had just recently opened, so it was a very quick trip down the road, very close to the school," Lough said.

Little did she know, the new Dollar General store she visited throughout the summer would provide her and all the staff at Flemington with 50 dollar gift cards.

"Most of our stores are in rural communities, and it is a relationship with the community, so giving back to the community is important," said Joshua Byrd, Dollar General district manager.

And that gift to the school ties in with a principle teachers and staff instill in their students.

"We're a family here at Flemington, and we help each other learn and grow," said Principal Jeanne Gren. "We teach the kids everyday with hard work anything is possible, so it's nice also to show them when you work hard it pays off. So, as teachers they work very hard it's nice to have this bit of recognition for them."

For teachers at Flemington and other schools across the nation, that hard work often comes with spending their own money on classroom supplies.

"It's going to be a huge help," Loug said. "Especially in first grade, I do science Fridays so I will definitely be using that for consumable items for the students to do experiments with them or hands on learning."

In addition to the gift cards, the school received $2,500 to be used for the library or their specialized literacy program.