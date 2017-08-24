Randolph County Kids Run Donates School Supplies

Randolph County Kids Run group has sponsored supplies for schools within the county.

Students are back, and some schools are still missing needed supplies. Jennings-Randolph, Coalton, and North Elementary School all received items including tissues, loose leaf paper, and pencils.

“A lot of the parents do good to feed their kids, so that leaves the burden on the teachers to have to buy these supplies. We had a little excess money from our expenses last year, and we wanted to put it back into the schools. So, we went to the schools that had worked with us in last year’s Kids Run and took donations of school products,” said Randolph County Kids Run Co-founder Judy Ritchie.

The supplies will be a huge help for classrooms which were not fully stocked for the year.