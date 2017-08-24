WVU Details Continuing PRT Upgrades

Last week what seemed like a normal PRT shut-down at West Virginia University had some students worried after a video showing one of the cars smoking circulated online.

“We just saw a bunch of sparks and it just kind of stopped and the PRT guy just kind of told us to wait it out,” said freshman Ian Hank who was on the PRT at the time. “Then it started happening again and it got a lot worse to the point where smoke was just kinda filling up the entire cabin.”

WVU says the incident these students witnessed near the downtown station is very rare and they were never in any danger. According to a statement the University released last week, it was similar to a short circuit, which caused the smoke:

A part of the PRT system called a collector arm slipped and connected with a power rail which resulted in an electrical arc and smoke (similar to a short circuit at the house that blows a fuse). Power was immediately and automatically shut off to the car and staff responded to assist the passengers. No injuries were reported and repairs were quickly made to the rail. The incident remains under review.

“There’s three prongs that reach out and actually engage the power rail,” said Senior Associate Vice President of Facilities and Services Randy Hudak “In this instance something either hit something or it just broke on it’s own and a piece fell and crossed two phases of the power.”

Staff then made contact with the students, asking them to stay in the car for their safety.

“If they would open up the door, which sometimes they do, or kick out the back window then it shuts the entire system down,” Hudak explained. “We have to go recover the car and it could be a 30 minute outage versus two minutes.”

After power was shut off, the students were helped from the car, which was then removed from the rail.

“That kinda stuff doesn’t really scare me,” Hank said. “I know that the PRT breaks down. The guy who was with me said it’s never been that bad, but it is what it is. I still have to get to my classes some way or another.”

Upgrades to the PRT to prevent issues like this are already underway. The past two summers the University has been working on the first two phases of the upgrades including the train control system.

“It’s all the electronics, the software, things within the cars, communications on the track things like that,” explained Hudak.

Eventually the PRT will have new cars and an improved track.

“Phase three’s gonna be the cars themselves,” said Hudak. “Some of them have 600,000 miles on them. They’re due for replacements. The guys do an amazing job on them. We’re gonna look at the stations. Most of the station work then will be more aesthetics.”

WVU estimates the entire upgrade could take several more years. In the meantime they’ll continue with routine daily maintenance.

“Right now in a given year we do about 2.2 million trips, so a lot of rider ship,” said Hudak. “Very few instances. The PRT is extremely safe to ride.”