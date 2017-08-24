Healthy Habits: United Hospital Center's Registered Dietician Shares Tips for Packing School Lunches

Packing school lunches can be a difficult task and sometimes its hard to get away from the standard sandwich. We are here at United Hospital Center with registered dietitian, Sherry Spagnuolo, and mother of two. Sherry when it comes to packing lunches, what can we do to mix it up?

Sherry Spagnuolo, registered dietician said, "Just a couple of ideas are, instead of using regular bread you can put it into a wrap. Sometimes kids like the wraps better. You can wrap it up or put it into pinwheels and slice it for them to pick up easily. You can do an english muffin, that is a whole grain one, put some veggies on it and pop it in the toaster oven. If you do like sandwiches, like the regular peanut butter and jelly, you can make your own uncrustables to save a little bit of money."

When it comes to packing lunch, what are we looking for to make sure kids get the nutritious value?

"Well an important thing is to try to make it balanced if you can. Protein is an important part to keep them feeling full and help them stay focused. You also want to incorporate some fruits and vegetables and carbohydrates to make it balanced again. There are lots of different ideas with fresh fruits and prepackaged items to throw in there," explained Spagnuolo.

Good option away from peanut butter?

"Yes, if they have a peanut allergy you can go with something like the sunflower butter instead," added Spagnuolo.

And a lot of times, getting the lunch to school can be a difficult task so what are some good tips for containers?

"There are a lot of different containers out there. This one has some neat little compartments and even utensils on it. Keeping it cold is an issue sometimes so this one has an ice pack included or you can just buy icepack and put it into your own lunch bag," shared Spagnuolo.

Spagnuolo recommends visiting eatright.org or choosemyplate.gov for more healthy tips.