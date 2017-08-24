Davis & Elkins College Renovates Residence Halls

Two residence halls on Davis & Elkins College Campus were closed for the summer months for needed renovations.

More than 500 students will be staying on campus this year. New furniture, paint, and finished floors will make things more comfortable for students living in the dorms and suites.

“The home away from home is important, that’s where the students spend a lot of time, and we want to make sure that we have a comfortable living and learning environment in the residence halls. We have a good problem right now, and that is we have reached new heights in the number of students in our residence halls; we have over 500,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Scott Goddard.

The college will continue repairs to the remaining residence halls after students leave for the summer.