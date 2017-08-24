Fire Destroys Doddridge County Home

A Doddridge County home was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.

The fire occurred at a home just off Long Run Road past the Greenwood community, according to the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department.

Pennsboro fire officials said that the Greenwood, Smithburg, and Ellenboro Volunteer Fire Departments assisted them as they made an interior attack. After a primary search of the residence, fire officials determined everyone made it out safely.

The house was deemed a total loss, officials said.

The Doddridge County Ambulance Authority also aided on scene with rehab and standby, fire officials said.