WV Pop Culture Con Begins Saturday

West Virginia Popular Culture and Comic Book Convention begins this Saturday.

Pop Con is a convention featuring many of today’s most popular entertainment. Ethan Butler of Hot Cardigan Games is happy to attend his first Pop Con and is looking forward to showing off his own game.

“The great part about Rumpus is that it’s easy for anybody to pick up. It’s got a theme that’s fun for just about everybody. It’s not too specific or hard to learn. So, we think we’ll be able to get support from people from all age groups and all walks of life with this game," said Butler.

The conference will take place August 26th and 27th at Mylan Park in Morgantown and will feature exhibitors, creators, and panels throughout the weekend.