POLICE: 'No Indication of Slowing or Swerving' in Fatal Glenville Accident

UPDATE (8/25/17 at 11 a.m.):

According to Glenville Police Chief Benton Huffman, there is still no word on the cause of a fatal accident that occurred outside of the Foodland Thursday.

Huffman said Jonathan Knotts, 19, of Philippi, was driving the vehicle when it crashed head-on into a decorative, block wall surrounding the base of the Foodland sign at approximately 12:45 p.m.

There was no indication of Knotts trying to slow or swerve to avoid the wall, Huffman said. Witnesses told Huffman that Knotts veered left and struck the base of the sign head-on.

A passenger in the vehicle, Tyler Oliver, of South Carolina, is in stable condition at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, Huffman said.

Both men were students at Glenville State College, according to college officials.

ORIGINAL:

A Barbour County man has died after a vehicle accident in Gilmer County Thursday afternoon.

Officials at Glenville State College said Jonathan Knotts, 19, of Philippi, was killed after a car he was in collided with a sign in Glenville.

Knotts was a sophomore at Glenville State College.

A second student, Tyler Oliver, of South Carolina, was also in the vehicle at the time. He was transported to a local hospital.

There is no word yet on the cause of the accident.