Glenville State College Student Killed in Vehicle Accident

A Barbour County man has died after a vehicle accident in Gilmer County Thursday afternoon.
Officials at Glenville State College said Jonathan Knotts, 19, of Philippi, was killed after a car he was in collided with a sign in Glenville.
Knotts was a sophomore at Glenville State College.
A second student, Tyler Oliver, of South Carolina, was also in the vehicle at the time. He was transported to a local hospital.
There is no word yet on the cause of the accident.
