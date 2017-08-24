Glenville State College Student Killed in Vehicle Accident

A Barbour County man has died after a vehicle accident in Gilmer County Thursday afternoon.

Officials at Glenville State College said Jonathan Knotts, 19, of Philippi, was killed after a car he was in collided with a sign in Glenville.

Knotts was a sophomore at Glenville State College.

A second student, Tyler Oliver, of South Carolina, was also in the vehicle at the time. He was transported to a local hospital.

There is no word yet on the cause of the accident.