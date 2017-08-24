WVU Names New Director of Greek Life

West Virginia University has named a new Director of Greek Life.

Dr. Matthew Richardson will take over the role starting Monday, August 28th.

“There’s no better institutional climate that one can step into than WVU,” said Dr. Richardson about his new position. “I know that the institution that I’m going to is really supportive of the work that I’m going to do and that’s very exciting for me.”

Dr. Richardson was previously the coordinator of Fraternity and Sorority Life at the University of Pittsburgh.

He says he’s looking forward to joining a University that’s so supportive of Greek life and will work to keep it a positive part of the WVU community.

“One of the things that I really want to emphasize is building relationships with a lot of key stakeholders,” Dr. Richardson said. “Students, chapter advisers, headquarters, alumni, faculty, staff, upper administration at WVU and once those relationships are fostered I’ll get a sense of what everyone expects out of the community and what the community expects of itself.”

Dr. Richardson says he is beginning this position with a log of energy and wants to uphold any initiatives WVU has in place to achieve the University’s goals for the Greek system.

“I had an opportunity last Sunday to travel to Morgantown and meet with some of the chapter presidents, council leaders in Greek life and I left extremely extremely motivated and ready to get to work,” he continued. “I’m extremely excited. I think it’s going to be a nice challenge and fun career opportunity.”