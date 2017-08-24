Philippi Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault

A Philippi man was arrested and charged with sexual assault Tuesday.

Melvin Hileman, 42, allegedly struck a woman in the head until she was unconscious and sexually assaulted her while she was walking in the area of Railroad Street and School Street at the beginning of August, according to the Philippi Police Department.

The woman was transported to United Hospital Center, and a sexual assault nurse confirmed the woman was sexually assaulted, police said.

Police searched Hileman's person and home and found clothing and other articles of evidence relevant to the investigation, police said.

When questioned by police, Hileman lied about his whereabouts and other facts, they said.

Hileman is charged with second-degree sexual assault.