2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Woman in Fairmont

Two men were arrested in Fairmont early Thursday after they robbed a woman, according to police.

Terrall Parker, 28, and Patrick Davis, 27, pulled a woman from her vehicle in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue, according to the Fairmont Police Department. Parker struck the woman in the forehead with a firearm, police said.

Davis and Parker stole the woman's purse and ran from the scene, police said.

Davis and Parker are each charged with first-degree robbery, assault during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony and are currently in the North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond each.

