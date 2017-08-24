Preston County Sheriff's Office Works to Find Stolen Vehicle, Confirm Man's Identity

The Preston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who they believe is connected to a stolen vehicle.

A 2007 White Chevrolet Tahoe with license plate WV 6TV818 was stolen from Tunnelton in the area of Yorks Run Road on August 16, according to deputies.

Deputies have released images of a man they believe is connected to the stolen Tahoe from surveillance video at Brown's Mill Grocery at the intersection of Route 92 and Dogtown/Gladesville Road. The video was taken on the same day the Tahoe was stolen.

The Tahoe has a spotlight on the driver's post, deputies said.

If you can identify this man or have any information on the Tahoe, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 304-329-1611.