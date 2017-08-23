Doddridge County Fair Celebrates 41 Years of Fun

The Doddridge county fair kicked off August, 22, showcasing ’41 Years of Country Nights and Carnival Lights.’

Doddridge County Fair has plenty of live music, carnival food, and exhibits. Wednesday night event included a amateur talent contest. New events are added to the fair each year and this year a new four wheeler riding rodeo has been added to the list of events.

“Come on down to West Union and celebrate every night. The Doddridge County Fair has something for you, from mud bogs, to fair pageants, there’s so much to do. Bring your friends and fill the stands, we have ride, races, and nightly bands,” said Katlynn Mckinney, 2017 Doddridge County Fair Queen.

Fairgoers said some of their favorite treats are cinnamon rolls and funnel cakes. Doddridge County Fair wraps up Saturday, August 26.