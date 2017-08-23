Listen to Ep. 1 of the Road to Wheeling Podcast

It's that time of year again!

High school football season officially begins Thursday night, when Fairmont Senior hosts Robert C. Byrd. Nick Farrell and Dave Stingo will get you ready for the first week of the 2017 season in the premier episode of the Road to Wheeling podcast.

Nick and Dave break down the biggest local stories of the offseason, give their picks to win it all and speak with reporters from around the state to preview what's ahead for the top teams in West Virginia.

Stream episode one here, and keep an eye out for it on iTunes in the coming days.