West Virginia Junior College Receives New Accreditation

West Virginia Junior College has received new accreditation.

The Morgantown and online campuses announced they have transferred accreditation to the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES).

Previously, WVJC was with the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges.

WVJC says this accrediting institution is more healthcare focused, which will help better train students.

“We will continue to maintain non-healthcare programs, but we’re noticing in the state of West Virginia and here in Morgantown there is just an overwhelming growth of healthcare professional needs,” said Campus President Chad Callen. “We feel that that accrediting body best reflects the needs of our local communities.”

WVJC offers nine different programs 750 students on their three campuses and online. Those programs include nursing, medical assisting, dental assisting, pharmacy technician, legal service, IT and more.

“This campus has been around for over 90 years and as long as there’s been accreditation, we’ve maintained accreditation,” Callen said. “We look to maintain that accreditation because it’s really made us the best institution we can be.”

In order to receive the accreditation from ABHES, WVJC spent months preparing with internal reviews, a self-evaluation report and on-site inspections.

The college was one of only 10 institutions to receive initial accreditation this year.

“Unlike traditional four year institutions, we serve a need to get students to work, to work in a specific field,” said Callen. “We plan to be here for another 90 years serving that need in our local communities where the students typically graduate and stay in West Virginia.”