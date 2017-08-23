Pop-Up Farmers Market Provides Nutrition Education

The Lewis County Park hosted a different kind of Farmer's Market Wednesday morning.

The Lewis County Family Resource Network partnered with Parents as Teachers and the WVU Extenstion for a pop-up market.

Families with children under 5 could pick up produce thanks to a grant from the USDA, and learn more about how to prepare healthy meals, knowledge organizers say is greatly needed in the community.

"You know, we live in an age where everything is centered around fast food," said Sara Robinson, an in-home educator with Parents as Teachers. "People are on the go all the time, and I think it's nice that we can learn how to make these fresh fruits and vegetables in a quick recipe."

The extension service also offered samples or some recipes for families to try out on their own.