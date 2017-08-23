RRT: Service Station

The Service Station in Jane Lew is celebrating its first year of business this month, and they're celebrating it by offering some of the freshest pizza and sandwiches around. Located on the way into Jane Lew from Interstate 79, the Service Station offers a family-friendly atmosphere to enjoy some classic American cooking.

"We sell pizzas ice cream, we have steak hoagies, chicken salads. We make our own pizza dough, it's all made from scratch," said the Service Station's Brandon Southall.

The dough is made fresh daily in the Service Station's kitchen, and so is its pizza sauce. But that's not the only thing the menu includes. The Service Station has a variety of appetizers, and plenty of options to pick from no matter what the taste. Add on a cool ice cream cone, and it's the perfect summer stop. But it's not just the food that keeps people coming back for meals day after day.

"Just the great food and the service is wonderful. People are very nice and very friendly. I'll either get the Cadillac Chicken or the Henry's Hot Ham and Cheese. They're both amazing," said Tracey Marple, a customer who comes with her family regularly.

While the Service Station is celebrating its one year anniversary, the building has hosted a few different businesses before it, and customers say they're glad to have a place in Jane Lew to get together with friends and family without traveling too far.

"This place has been several different things. The different decor is wonderful, and it's just nice and a nice place to gather and eat," said Marple.

You can find the Service Station on Hackers Creek Road in Jane Lew.