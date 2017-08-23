Public Hearing Discusses Granville Annexation

Monongalia County Commission held a public hearing during Wednesday’s meeting for comments on an annexation application submitted by the Town of Granville.

Granville wants to annex an area that includes property below the Chaplin Road entrance to University Town center, portions of Scotts run Road, property on Ladybug Drive, and more.

Several area residents and business owners as well as leaders from neighboring cities voiced their concerns and opposition to the annexation. Several topics were addressed including tax rates, inhibiting the growth of surrounding areas, and the impact on businesses.

Representatives from the Town of Granville were also on hand to answer questions and respond to comments.

The town first applied for annexation in November of last year.

Commission is set to vote on the application at their next meeting on August 30th.