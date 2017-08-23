ABU Begins New Program and Opens Medical Clinic

Classes are back in session at Alderson Broaddus University and students spent the past several days getting oriented to the campus community.

Wednesday, organizations throughout Barbour County are here to welcome students and make them aware of what’s available just a short drive from campus.

The warm welcome helped students get excited about classes and a new undergraduate major.

Alderson Broaddus University announced Natural Resource Management as the newest addition to its undergraduate offerings in March. Students have returned to campus and have attended their first day of classes in the new discipline.

“What we have in West Virginia is an abundance of natural resources,” said Dean of the College of Science, Technology and Mathematics Ross Brittain.

“The people who get trained in Natural Resource Management get trained in natural resources; they don’t get trained in management, and, so, we wanted to give them some classes to go along with that so they have some skills to be able to handle Human Resources, handle some of the finances and the business decisions, in an educated manner instead of an educated guess,” continued Ross.

ABU Wellness Center, a Barbour Community Health Systems provider, is also a new addition to campus life. The on-site healthcare center offers students and staff easy and convenient medical care services.

“We decided to partner with the local facilities around here to see if we could put a health center here, and it seems to have worked out rather well. It’s very busy which is what we wanted and it’s really close for students to come by,” said Dean of Optometry Robert Buckingham.

With a full-service medical clinic here on campus, students have easier access to physicals, immunizations, and general wellness check-ups.