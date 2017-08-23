Fusion Steakhouse Open for Diners in Morgantown

Fusion Steakhouse is now ready to welcome hungry customers.

The Morgantown restaurant held a ribbon cutting and lunch on Wednesday afternoon with guests from other area businesses and community leaders.

“The brand was born in West Virginia, in Parkersburg about 15 years ago,” said Fusion Steakhouse Spokesperson Matt Twigg. “Then we moved on to Wheeling as the second location, on to Columbus and PA markets, then finally home here to Morgantown and West Virginia.”

Fusion offers hibachi style dining as well as a full sushi menu and other Asian fusion entrees. It also offers a private party room for events and meetings as well as private booth seating.

After over a year of planning and building, the restaurant is ready to show off their new space.

“We’ve been excited to be part of the Morgantown community for quite a while,” Twigg said. “It’s been a warm reception. We’re very excited to finally open the doors and get the public in here to experience the place.”

Fusion is located at 201 Fusion Street at University Town Center and is open seven days a week for lunch.

Hours are: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday –Thursday

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday

11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday

Noon to 11:00 p.m. Sunday