RCB Eagles Set For Thursday Opener

The Eagles are ready for Thursday night lights, as they play in the very first game of the local high school football season at Fairmont Senior on Aug. 24. Head Coach Josh Gorrell is excited to be a part of the first game, that will set the tone early for the rest of the season.

"We are going to prepare for Fairmont West, that's the only thing on our minds right now," said Gorrell, who begins his second season as Byrd's head coach. "West Side has a really good ball club, they've got some guys that can play, obviously, the kids know that, they know what to expect, they are battle tested. We're ready to go. We are going to go down there on Thursday night, we're going to get dressed, we're going to take the field, we're going to go out and see what we can do."

The Eagles have the depth and weapons to showcase on Thursday night, such as senior Tre Junkins.

Junkins is a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection. A versatile player who played wide receiver as a sophomore and quarterback as a junior. Junkins will move back to receiver, and Gorrell believes he will be a dominant force.

"Tre is going to have to touch the football 15-20 times a night, we know that for us to be successful," said Gorrell. "He has been an outstanding leader. He has done an outstanding job throughout camp so far. I think we are a pretty good ball club."