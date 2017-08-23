Hometown Marketplace Opens in Clarksburg

Ever think to yourself "I wish I could sell this, but I just don't know the place?" Now, one business in Clarksburg is helping small businesses do just that.

Hometown Marketplace found its home just a few weeks ago along Emily Drive in Clarksburg beside Jack's Furniture. The shop opened its doors on August 1 and is a space for vendors to sell their items without the worry of operating and running a small store of their own.

"What Hometown Marketplace is all about is I rent space to the vendors, and then, they trust me with monitoring and selling it for them," said Matthew Spatafore, owner.

Right now there are more than 30 vendors, but there is still plenty of space left for hopefuls.

"Eventually, I would like to fill the whole building and get some more talented vendors in here," Spatafore said.

Hometown Marketplace currently has everything from home goods to jewelry, local sports t-shirts, and more and will only provide more options to the community in the near future.

"LulaRoe, Rada Knives; I've got very talented soap vendors," Spatafore said. "Home décor, a lot of homemade signs that are very reasonably priced."

Hometown Marketplace is conveniently located next to Jack's Furniture in the Eastpointe Shopping Center in Clarksburg. It is open seven days per week, and there is still space left for interested vendors. If you are interested in space at the store, call 304-669-9852.