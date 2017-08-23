Harrison County Commission Continues Plans for New 911 Center

The new Harrison-Taylor 911 Center is a few steps closer to being in a new location as of Wednesday.
The Harrison County Commission voted a few weeks ago to forgo building a new center and to start the process of buying a building for sale in Charles Pointe.
With the new building comes new plans.
The building is undergoing inspections, but pending the inspections, the commission said they have looked into what structural changes need to be made to the existing building.
Commissioner David Hinkle weighed in on what the biggest change will be.
"In the new building some of the biggest changes will be downstairs. We will totally remove most of the walls and will be replacing them with up to date protection for the 911 dispatchers and putting them actually in their own sealed rooms," said Hinkle.
The commission said they anticipate the inspections on the building to be complete within the next few weeks.
