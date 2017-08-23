ALDI Reopens in Clarksburg

ALDI is reopen and ready for business.
ALDI at the Eastpointe Shopping Center greeted customers Wednesday morning after being closed for nearly four weeks.
The grocery store has been under construction for quite some time but ALDI representatives said the renovations were worth the wait.
The main reason for remodeling? Expanding its fresh foods section.
The dairy, bread, and fresh meet sections have all been expanded as well.
"The reason behind the remodels that we are going through is to be able to expand our fresh line so as you can see we have additional mutli-deck space and we have a lot of produce space as well," said Carolyn Franco, director of operations.
ALDI said the total remodel took 14 weeks total to complete.
