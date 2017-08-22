Another New Head Coach Leads East Fairmont Football

For new East Fairmont head coach Wes Eddy, it's not just about the game.



"He's mainly focusing on the culture, instead of just the X's and O's and the football part of everything," said senior running back Dylan Kincell.



For the players, that culture change has brought a new sense of excitement.



"He's a lot different," said senior running back Jaden Kuroski. "Coach Eddy came in from Princeton and he cares a lot about this team. That's something we haven't had before and there's a lot more enthusiasm and a lot more excitement this year."



Last year the bees finished the season 3-7 and missed the playoffs.



Eddy says if the team can stay healthy and continues the hard work on the field, it will have a great chance of making it to the post season this year.



"We can't have any of our varsity kids that we depend on on friday nights get banged up," said Eddy. "If they get banged up, then we just don't have the depth. If we stay injury-free and we keep getting better every week, we might be right in the thick of things at the end."



The Bees have a total of 11 seniors on the roster.



"We have Jaden back this year which is a big plus," said Kincell. "We got Ross Ridgeway and me back there and our front line. They're all quick. We got decent size so I think our offense is definitely going to be our biggest strength."



The Bees will kick off the season this Friday with an away game at North Marion.