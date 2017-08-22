Fairmont State University Names Classroom After Fallen Veteran

Fairmont State University named room 206 in Wallman Hall after James Michael Blake U.S.M.C. In front of Blake's family, the school unveiled a plaque commemorating the fallen hero in a room used by the Clarksburg Chapter of Guitars for Vets. The organization hosts an advanced guitar class each Tuesday to help veterans socialize and learn new songs on the guitar. The branch is the only chapter in West Virginia. Interim Dean of the School of Fine Arts, Bob Mild, was happy to be able to recognize the veteran.

"We're more than happy to have the Guitars for Vets as part of this program, and we're extremely pleased to be able to honor James Michael Blake by naming this classroom after him," said Mild.

The program has been growing so much that it recently expanded to the classroom, and the class is led by Prof. Brian F. Wright and some other students/faculty in the School of Fine Arts.