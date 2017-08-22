Fairmont City Council Shows Support For WV Road Bond Election

Fairmont City Council adopted a resolution stating the city’s support for the upcoming $130,000,000 West Virginia Road Bond Election.

Mayor, Tom Mainella, said endorsing the governor’s vision to pass the road bond that will give the state upfront money from the tax increase already in place. That upfront money will allow immediate construction, road building, maintenance, and bridges.

“It’s really not going to cost anybody anything because the tax increases have already been implemented,” said Mainella.

City Council said the road bond will benefit the city businesses and drive tourism to the area. The vote on the West Virginia Road Bond will be October 7. Also, Fairmont City Council named Thursday, August 22, as 'WBOY 60th Anniversary Day' in honor of its service to the City of Fairmont and other communities.