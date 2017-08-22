Fairview Library Hosts Candy Sushi Making

Sushi is a traditionally Japanese food that's gotten more and more popular in America.

Tuesday members of the Fairview community gave the dish a big twist.

The Fairview public library hosted a candy sushi making event for adults.

About a dozen women got creative with rice crispy treats, Swedish fish and other colorful candies.

"Just to not be afraid to learn something new and to get creative with everything, try something different. Most of them didn't even known this existed. 'Sushi? I was like no no no it's candy sushi, so if you're not a fan of that you can be a fan of this,"' said

Janna Russell, Fairview Public Library Branch Manager.

The library regularly hosts free events for people of all ages.