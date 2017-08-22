Volunteers Travel Cross-Country to Help Flood Victims

For the last three weeks members of the Eight Days of Hope rapid response team have slept in beds and cots.

And they've showered in small compartments in an air-conditioned trailer parked outside Mannington Church of Nazarene.

Why? To help complete strangers.

Strangers like Paul Lawrence whose home faced major flood damage.

"Because of finances I would've done it very slowly. But I was beside myself. When a flood hits you, you don't know where to start because everything's so devastated," Lawrence said.

The organization is comprised of people from across the country who want to spread the love of Jesus Christ through helping others in need

"God calls us to love and serve others in need and that's what we're doing. We're just living out our faith," said Chris Chiles, Rapid Response Team Manager.

Eight Days of Hope travels around the nation when disasters strike, from South Carolina to West Virginia in last summer's flooding. Their first mission was in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

And they operate with the help of donations and volunteers.

"We have volunteers from 16 different states. Many of them come on multiple trips. So we usually do four to six trips a year. This is our third trip this year and we see the same faces. We really have a brotherhood, it's really neat," said Chiles.

The group sends out rapid response teams immediately after disaster strikes and re-building teams weeks and sometimes months later for eight-day rebuilding missions which require thousands of volunteers.

"Everybody comes together and everybody's like-minded and like-hearted. So you don't mind that everybody's from somewhere else. It's just a great time to be together and do what we're supposed to be doing, showing the love," said Juliene Price, Eight Days of Hope Executive Board.

Soon the Eight Days of Hope Crew will leave the West Virginia area and drive back to their respective homes in Mississippi, Ohio, Louisiana and Kentucky just to name a few.

And although they'll take their trucks and equipment with them, they'll leave behind a lasting impression with very grateful people.

"I figured a person or two were going to come and they were going to evaluate the situation and everything, oh no," Lawrence said. "A whole group of people with their tools. They just started tearing things apart, tearing down my walls, tearing out my floors, tearing out my cabinets and everything else, they just went right to work. And they are the most pleasant, wonderful people to be around."

To learn more about eight days of hope visit their website, here.