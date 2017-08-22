WV American Water Planning for Water System Changes

West Virginia American Water is planning to make some changes to the water system in two local counties.

The company works to close its water treatment plant in Webster County, and build a new line from the Lewis County plant.

Officials say the Webster County facility is aging and no longer cost effective to replace.

The Lewis County plant is newer and is already in need of upgrades to handle a larger number of customers.

The plan will also provide water to those who may not otherwise be connected.

"And along the way, provide water service and fire protection to more than 300 customers who otherwise would have no opportunity to have public water," said WVAM's Laura Martin.

West Virginia American Water is holding an information session at the city council meeting in Webster Springs tonight.

Martin said the entire process to make the changes will take about four years.