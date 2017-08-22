Lewis County FRN Holding Pop Up Farmers Market

The Lewis County Family Resource Network and Parents as Teachers program is holding a pop up farmer's market Wednesday.

The event is meant to encourage healthy food choices and is open to families with kids under five.

Organizers have been working with local farmers and the WVU Extension to hold the event.

They said it will be more than just showing off what foods are good for your families' health.

"On top of that, we're going to be having a food preparation demonstration. There's also going to be a rethink your drink station with recipes for fruit infused waters for the families to try actually while they're there," said organizer Larissa DeLuca.

The event will also offer information and activities and books for families to take with them.