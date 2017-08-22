Clarksburg Water Board Discusses Merger

Two water boards consider a merger on Tuesday.
The Clarksburg Water Board heard from members of the Stonewood Water Advisory board to discuss a possible merger of its water department.
The Clarksburg Water Board said the merger has been considered for the past couple months but before any steps are taken, the board said they want to make sure both parties are committed.
"Other than that we are going to look to make sure that number one it doesn't effect the customers that we have currently, number two, make sure it is going to work for them as well. If its not a marriage that both sides can accept then I don't think its something we are going to look at," said Jonathon Calvert, Clarksburg Water Board President.
Stonewood City Council hopes to have information to discuss about the merger at an upcoming city council meeting.
