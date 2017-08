A Mount Clare man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a drug charge.

Eric Barker, 37, of Mount Clare, was sentenced in federal court Monday to 10 years for possessing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Barker pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute parafluorofentanyl in June, officials said.

Barker was found in possession of the drug in Doddridge County on September 15, 2016.