Test It Tuesday: AirHawk Pro

It's that time of year when temperatures can fluctuate overnight and your tires could lose air. This week's Test It Tuesday product, the AirHawk Pro, claims to help your tires go from flat to fat!

We enlisted the help of auto shop owner Bob Rokisky to help us try out the AirHawk Pro. I asked him how a driver knows if their tires need air.

" A lot of the newer cars have a self-monitoring system on the dash that will indicate you have a low tire. The other way is that the car tends to pull left or right, and you might walk around and see a low tire," said Rokisky.

So just how do you test the pressure of your tires?

"Some of the cars' self-monitoring systems have it on the dash, but if not, you need a tire gauge. This is a newer, digital type, but also you can use the old-school method that you'll read out 35-45 PSI," said Rokisky. "I'm skeptical [of this product]. We've got the air out of your tires, and if it doesn't work, we'll get to walk home!"

It was a little too hot for a trek across Route 50, so we got right to work! The recommended PSI for our tires is 33, so we set the machine up and started pumping. After a few minutes, we reached the magic number with virtually no issues.

"I think, from what we've seen, the preferred way to use it, would be to use the power port in the car to blow the tires up and to use the battery to blow up footballs, mattresses, and stuff," said Rokisky.

"Why was it that the power port in the car blew them up faster than the other method?" I asked.

"You're running off of the fully-charged battery in the car, and it probably increases the power of the unit," said Rokisky. "Yes, I had trouble seeing the numbers, but it still works!"

For $59.99, Rokisky said this is a product he would recommend to keep in your car.

"If you can get a little discount, it might be better, but $59 isn't too bad!" he said.