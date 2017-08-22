Secret Service Clears Unattended Package near White House

WASHINGTON (WOWK) - UPDATE:
The Secret Service says that they have cleared the unattended package near the north fence line of the White House Complex.
@SecretService and @DCPoliceDept have cleared the unattended package near the north fence line of the @WhiteHouse Complex— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017
ORIGINAL: ?
The Secret Service tweeted that they are investigating an unattended package near the White House Tuesday afternoon.
According to the tweet, the package was seen along the north fence line.
@SecretService & @DCPoliceDept responding to an unattended package near the North Fence of the @WhiteHouse Complex.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017
Another tweet said that pedestrian traffic in the area is restricted as police remain in the area.
Pedestrian traffic along Penn Ave between 15th & 17th and the area of LaFayette Park is restricted due to law enforcement activity.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.