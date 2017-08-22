Secret Service Clears Unattended Package near White House - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Secret Service Clears Unattended Package near White House

WASHINGTON (WOWK) - UPDATE:

The Secret Service says that they have cleared the unattended package near the north fence line of the White House Complex.

ORIGINAL: ?

The Secret Service tweeted that they are investigating an unattended package near the White House Tuesday afternoon.

According to the tweet, the package was seen along the north fence line.

Another tweet said that pedestrian traffic in the area is restricted as police remain in the area.

