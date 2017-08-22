Harrison County Assessor and Tax Office Holds Mobile Office Hours

Taxes are confusing and answering questions over the phone can be difficult.

The Harrison County Assessor and Tax Office is solving this problem by holding mobile office hours.

Staff from the tax office was available Tuesday at the Harrison County Senior Center for any residents to come and either pay taxes, ask questions, or simply visit a more convenient location.

The tax office said this is the first year for the mobile office hours and it hoped to have even more convenient office hours next year.