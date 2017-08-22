Harrison County Assessor and Tax Office Holds Mobile Office Hours

Taxes are confusing and answering questions over the phone can be difficult.
The Harrison County Assessor and Tax Office is solving this problem by holding mobile office hours.
Staff from the tax office was available Tuesday at the Harrison County Senior Center for any residents to come and either pay taxes, ask questions, or simply visit a more convenient location.
The tax office said this is the first year for the mobile office hours and it hoped to have even more convenient office hours next year.
"The assessors as well as Sheriff Matheny and myself, we are going to meet and discuss this plan as to how successful it was and we are going to expand upon it next year," said Jim Terango, Chief Tax Deputy.
For more information on mobile or regular office hours, call the assessor's office at 304-624-8510.
Clarksburg Studio
