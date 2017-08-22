Bonnie Belles Pastries Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at White Oaks

Bridgeport just got a little bit sweeter. Bonnie Belles Pastries officially opened its White Oaks location on Tuesday.
Family, friends and loyal customers gathered for a special ribbon cutting and to show support for the new location. Plenty of sweet treats were on hand to celebrate the event.
Bonnie Belles now has two locations, Nutter Fort and White Oaks, and the owner said reaching new people was something important to the bakery.
"Well I think that was our goal, to make new friends and to reach new people, and we have a lot of customers who come from Morgantown and Fairmont and this will be a much easier reach for them to get to us, and just to meet new people and a new experience," said Linda Fowler, owner.
Fowler said her family is thankful and humbled for the new adventure at White Oaks and to continue traditions at the Nutter Fort location.
