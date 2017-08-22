Bonnie Belles Pastries Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at White Oaks

Bridgeport just got a little bit sweeter. Bonnie Belles Pastries officially opened its White Oaks location on Tuesday.

Family, friends and loyal customers gathered for a special ribbon cutting and to show support for the new location. Plenty of sweet treats were on hand to celebrate the event.

Bonnie Belles now has two locations, Nutter Fort and White Oaks, and the owner said reaching new people was something important to the bakery.