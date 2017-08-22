High School Football Preview: Grafton

Since winning a state title in 2008, Grafton football has struggled at times. Head coach Rich Bord thinks things will be different this season.

"It's been a while since we've had this many skilled kids, receivers and running backs," said Bord. "We'd probably have to go back to the championship year in '08. We have speed for the first time."

That speed comes from the hard work these players put in during the offseason.

"We had a bunch of good players but we didn't really have chemistry," said Michael Casseday, senior wide receiver. "Nobody put in extra work throughout the offseason. This year we just have, we've all been working together throughout the summer, through the winter, ever since the end of last season. We've all been working together."

Grafton opens with Philip Barbour Aug. 25.