Marathon Mondays: 2017 Race Routes and Road Closures

We are now just over 30 days away from the Morgantown Marathon and one of the biggest concerns for race staff and residents is traffic.

While the race schedule has changed, the courses for the WVU Medicine Morgantown Marathon, Morgantown Thirteener and Mountain Mama 8K remain the same, and so do the road closures.

“It’s only for a few hours on a Saturday morning," said Race Director Jamie Summerlin. "One day a year for us to be able to do this, but what a great opportunity for us to showcase Morgantown. We just ask for everybody’s patience and to keep your eyes out for the runners as they go through.”

As runners make their way through Morgantown, race officials are doing their best to keep closures at a minimum, but some areas, such as Suncrest will see heavy runner traffic, closing roads.

“We always have the 8K there in the mornings that has started at 8, so it actually starts a little bit sooner than it has in the past, but with our half marathon going on that morning as well that’s a three and a half hour time limit, so runners won’t be finishing that event until just prior to 11:00," explained Summerlin.

By that time, roads near the Mileground and High Street should also be cleared and re-opened.

Another area with special traffic concerns is Greenbag Road. Drivers must enter from the Don Knotts Boulevard side headed to Sabraton as one lane of traffic will be closed.

After runners pass that area, closures are minimal.

“We keep people on the rail trail coming down Beechurst Avenue," Summerlin said. "The runners climb that hill at the very finish for the full marathon, but that’s mostly off the road. We cone that so that traffic can still flow.”

To keep traffic flowing, law enforcement will be on hand from several counties.

“We'll have upwards of 80 law enforcement officers helping manage traffic, keeping the runners safe," Summerlin said. "We’ve had National Guard support out there as well. Plus our course monitors that will be out there, volunteers that we need to make sure runners stay on course you know know where they’re going, can answer any questions as they run.”

Instead of fighting the closures and traffic, Summerlin encourages people to just come out and cheer the runners on, or run yourself! Spots are still available.

To register or for more information on the race courses, visit morgantownmarathon.com.