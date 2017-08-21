Students Watch Solar Eclipse at Mountaineer Middle School

Students were able to go outside to view the Solar Eclipse at Mountaineer Middle School.



The sky was cloudy when the eighth-graders went outside but, the sixth and seventh-graders were able to see a great view.



Of the 400 students, 50 students went home to watch it with their families.

Principal John Rogers said, "I hope that they get to see a relationship because they are studying this in class, so now they get to see that happen in real life and not always do we have that meshing of what we learn in the class in theory and actually see that happen in real life."



The next the Solar Eclipse that will be in our viewing area will be in 2024.