Concerned Citizen Discusses Arthurdale Zoning Plan with Preston County Commission

A concerned resident of the Arthurdale area discussed developing a zoning plan with the Preston County Commission Monday morning.

Her desire was to protect the Arthurdale area and preserve its history.

The Arthurdale Heritage has been listed under the National Register of Historic Places, but many other buildings are not.

The Arthurdale community has a number of historic homes that were built in the 1930s.

"There aren't regulations on how they can take care of them. I think that she's particularly concerned with what could happen if somebody bought property or tore down a lot of the historical homes," said Dave Price, Preston County Commissioner.

The county commission will continue to discuss this topic with residents of the area in future meetings.