Students Watch Solar Eclipse at West Virginia University

A Solar Eclipse viewing party was held outside of the Mountainlair Monday at West Virginia University.

The West Virginia University Department of Physics and Astronomy assisted the community in viewing "The Great American Eclipse" safely.

Student volunteers were set up outside the Mountainlair with small telescopes and sun spotters. The volunteers also shared their special eclipse glasses with other students passing by.

"In the department of physics we're always looking for outreach opportunities with the public, and what better opportunity to get people excited about space and science. We just want to make sure everyone views it safely because your eyes can get damaged easily," said Rodney Elliott, WVU Astronomy Club president.

The Great American Eclipse began around 1:11 p.m. and maximum coverage happened at approximately 2:36 p.m.

Astronomy student Amelia Jones was happy to share in the experience with her fellow Mountaineers.

"It's a big once in a lifetime opportunity because it doesn't happen too often and we're really lucky to be able to see such like a full coverage of it in West Virginia. There's an 83% obscurity rate here, so it's really cool and you don't have to travel to Nashville and it's really cool to share it with fellow Mountaineers and make people smile with my sign and share glasses with everyone," said Jones.

Throughout the summer, the WVU Physics & Astronomy Department and WVU Extension partnered to distribute these eclipse glasses to sixth-graders, 4-H campers and community members to allow them to engage with this science experience.

"So the glasses are made out of a special material that's certified to block about 99.9% of the sun's rays. So if you were to put them on and look around or look at a light bulb, in your house even, you would see nothing, But when you look at the sun, you will see a very dim version of the sun. Almost looks like the moon actually. When you look through the glasses," said Rodney Elliott.