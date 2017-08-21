FEMA Assistance Granted for Parts of West Virginia

Residents of Wetzel, Harrison, Marion and Marshall counties are now eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, funding.

"As soon as it was announced that President Trump granted the federal funding for the disaster, people started lighting my Facebook page up saying 'did you see this, did you see this?' Because it was real questionable as to whether you were going to get it or not get it," said James Taylor, Mannington mayor.

FEMA crews surveyed the damage weeks ago, now they're working to set up a help center in Mannington where people can receive assistance in person.

In the meantime residents can call or apply for assistance online.

"I registered online yesterday it took about 15 minutes to do. Very simple, step by step instructions," Taylor said. "And now they're setting up appointments already and going to these locations to do a visual inspection of the properties."

During those inspections FEMA crews will asses the damage and determine the necessary reimbursement.

Those who lost water heaters and other expensive items but have since thrown them away are encouraged to show pictures, checks and or any other documentation of the damage.

So far those damage assessments seem to be taking place quickly.

"I talked to a gentlemen this morning that had registered four days ago online and they were meeting at his house this morning at 9:30. So pretty expedient," Taylor said.

Keep in mind, eligibility for assistance is not based on whether or not you have flood insurance.

"It has no bearing on whether you had flood insurance or not," he said. "I had flood insurance I was denied. But I'll still be eligible for FEMA.

If you need to apply for assistance, call 1-800 621-3362 or visit www.disasterassistance.gov.