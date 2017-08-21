First Doddridge Co. High School Student to Attend RCB Aerospace Center

School has started back, and seniors are already thinking about their next steps after graduation.

One senior at Doddridge County High School, Joseph Heckert, has already started working towards his career, and his sites are set on the sky.

The Doddridge County Board of Education has paid for his textbooks and tuition to attend the Robert C. Byrd Aerospace Center.

Heckert plans to become an aviation maintenance technician.

"I'm a senior at Doddridge County High School. They offer this program as kinda like a joint class. I come here in the morning and go to Doddridge in the afternoon to finish out my senior course so I can still graduate but I come back the following year to the aerospace center for my following semester just so I can complete this course and then I will be in the workforce the following year," said Joseph Heckert.

Heckert said he chose the aviation field and committed to the program because of its job security. Heckert will receive 12 credit hours this year and finish the rest of his credit hours through Pierpont Community and Technical College.

"Well you got to look at the baby boomers and they are getting ready to retire and that makes up a lot of the workforce in the aviation business. If you take that they are going to retire soon then it just makes sense that people should get into aviation," added Heckert.

The director of the aerospace center said he reminds students they are entering a lifelong career, not just a job.

"And I am happy to say that for the past 5 years everyone of those companies has been eager to talk to students about career opportunities. Bombardier especially comes over in the early spring before they even graduate and starts talking to them about jobs," said Thomas Stose.

Heckert offered his advice to other students that are thinking about aviation.

"Do it. Go for it. Every step of the way you are going to be looking at something that some people will never get to see," concluded Heckert.