Ritchie County Supplies Students with Glasses for Solar Eclipse

In Ritchie County, the school board prepared early for the eclipse and decided to purchase glasses for each student.
The superintendent worked with science teachers and staff to order eclipse glasses back in early July.
The county budgeted for the glasses and received a donation from a community member that helped pay for them.
Science teachers at the school said it was important to get the glasses so the students could safely witness the special event.
"So back in July I was asked by Mr. Dodson if we would have all of the middle school get together outside to look at the solar eclipse and so we went ahead and ordered enough pairs of glasses for the entire county so that our whole county can go out and watch this wonderful, wonderful experience," said Ruthie Hill, science teacher.
The county said they made sure the glasses were certified and ready to go for the big day.
