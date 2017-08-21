Monday Motivation: How To Safely Watch The Eclipse With A Pizza Box

Monday afternoon eyes will be on the sky to witness a rare solar eclipse. If you’re planning on viewing the total eclipse and don’t have time to hunt down eclipse viewing glasses, Pizza Hut has a tasty solution for you.

As the Solar Eclipse slices across the sky Monday, tens of thousands of Americans are going to stop what they're doing for two solid minutes and watch the sky turn dark.

But to help you safely view the eclipse, Pizza Hut released a video that details how to turn pizza boxes into pinhole projectors.

1. Cut your pizza box into two large pieces of cardboard

2. In one half, cut a one-inch hole, then tape a piece of foil over the hole. Now make a pinhole in the middle of the foil.

3. Now, take a piece of white paper and tape it to the inside of the second half of your delivery box. Lay flat on the ground with the white paper side up to create a screen.

4. With the Sun behind you, hold the pinhole cardboard above your screen. The little dot that can be viewed is, in fact, an image of the sun.

You don’t actually need pizza boxes to do this; two pieces of white cardboard — or even paper plates — will do the trick.