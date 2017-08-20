Two Traffic Delays To Start Monday

The West Virginia Division of Highways wants to make you aware of two road closures in the area starting tomorrow.

The DOH has announced a lane closure on Route 50 near the Downtown Salem exit starting at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews will be working to build a new bridge structure there.

The closure will be 24 hours a day through October 2018.

Drivers in downtown Morgantown should also be cautious tomorrow as crews work to install a new traffic signal system along High and Spruce Streets, between Pleasant Street and Willey Street.

Crews will also be building new curb ramps in the same area.

Drivers should expect congestion and delays there.

That work begins at at 9 a.m.